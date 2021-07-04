Letter: God determines what sin is, not us

I wish to respond to Rev. Paul Oakley’s “Perspective” on June 27, 2021.

He stated: “It is becoming more common for American churches, synagogues, and other organizations to give a nod to the just desire of queer people for safety and equal access to the good things our society offers.” He continues with: “Or, again, when liberal and progressive religious groups started allowing their queer clergy to serve without hiding their orientation or gender identity.”

He is referring to sinful behavior and does not seem to care that only God determines what sin is. What can be clearer than Paul’s statement in 1 Corinthians 6:9: “Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, …shall inherit the Kingdom of God.”

We are all born with a sinful nature, and how it manifests itself overtly is different in each individual. Thus, we have to overcome the influence of that sinful nature. That is why God created us with a “free will” — our freedom to choose to serve God or Satan. I believe he gave us that choice because he does not want anyone in heaven who does not want to be there.

Dr. L. W. Roller

Mt. Sidney

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.