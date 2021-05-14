Letter: GOP convention story poorly represented event

Monday’s article covering the GOP voting convention, I noticed came from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and contained only information and voter comments from areas of the state distant from our local area. I think it would have been better to print a locally-authored News Virginian article that highlighted the event here (that is, in Verona where local convention voting occurred) and comments from local residents.
The Times-Dispatch article called the GOP vote counting a “tedious process of hand counting,” which of course it is — but that is the process that worked in the US for so many years, until (programmable) voting machine adoption, which has cast so much doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election. But that’s another story entirely.
The Times-Dispatch authors also took pains to point out that candidate Glenn Youngkin voted “from the back seat of a metallic gray Lexus” (who cares about his car?), thus indicating Youngkin might just be of the upper crust of society instead of a rather ordinary personal background — apparently a no-no in some circles, vis a vis electability.
The article also went to lengths to point out “intraparty animosity” and “bitter attacks” during campaigning and that campaigning was characterized by “hefty spending by shadowy, untraceable political groups,” a serious allegation that was unsubstantiated, undocumented, and likely untrue. In other words, this article was GOP-negative in general, and unnecessarily so. I’d have preferred an honest local article from your staff, without the casual negativism, which gave a poor reflection of GOP campaigning and voting practices.
Thanks for “listening.”
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
