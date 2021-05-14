Letter: GOP convention story poorly represented event

Monday’s article covering the GOP voting convention, I noticed came from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and contained only information and voter comments from areas of the state distant from our local area. I think it would have been better to print a locally-authored News Virginian article that highlighted the event here (that is, in Verona where local convention voting occurred) and comments from local residents.

The Times-Dispatch article called the GOP vote counting a “tedious process of hand counting,” which of course it is — but that is the process that worked in the US for so many years, until (programmable) voting machine adoption, which has cast so much doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election. But that’s another story entirely.

The Times-Dispatch authors also took pains to point out that candidate Glenn Youngkin voted “from the back seat of a metallic gray Lexus” (who cares about his car?), thus indicating Youngkin might just be of the upper crust of society instead of a rather ordinary personal background — apparently a no-no in some circles, vis a vis electability.