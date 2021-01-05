Letter: GOP senators purposely riling up the base

It is not news that Ted Cruz and the other GOP senators objecting to the certification of the 2020 election are well aware that they are making a symbolic statement. They will not prevail in overturning the election in favor of Donald Trump and to prevail is not the point. They are riling up the base.

There is no way that this ends well for anyone, even Trump supporters. The Trump administration has knowingly employed a tried and true tactic of flooding the airways with constant paranoia based on ingrained American prejudices. The outward display of racism, homophobia and transphobia, sexism and antisemitism makes it quite clear that conservative elected officials were not wrong in believing there was ample room in America for this type of divisive politics.

Historically, however, right wing authoritarians have built movements based on racial identity, cultural “brotherhood.” You are either in the club or you are not. However, someone always needs to be on the outside.