Letter: Gov. Ralph Northam to blame for poor funding of Middle River Regional Jail

In response to two articles found on the Perspectives page on Jan. 30.
Hats off to John T. Layman for expressing his views that people need to open their eyes regarding left-leaning political leaders and the destruction of American cities. He is completely correct about communism rearing it's ugly head in leadership in local, state and federal government. If this is allowed to continue it will be the downfall and destruction of our country.
We have no time to waste in putting a stop to this insanity.
Regarding the column by Tracy Pyles on MRRJ. His comments refer to the funding of our regional jail.
I do agree we need a considerable amount of change in the way and amount of money allotted for this much needed facility.
However, as usual Pyles is blaming Reps. John Avoli and Emmet Hanger for unfair distribution of costs involving said changes. The blame goes to our, in my opinion, unfit governor, Ralph Northam.
Unless he is blind, deaf or lives in a cave, Northam must be aware of the financial help needed on a state level to accommodate the housing of many more prisoners then is available at the present time. Unfortunately, crime is on the rise. Because of this rise we must be able to lock these criminals up in order to keep our communities safe for the law abiding, tax paying citizens. “Do the crime, do the time."
This responsibility starts at the top and should not require Representatives to bow down and beg to a governor who thinks and acts like he owns Virginia. It is about time Northam realizes he works for us and the responsibility for the safety and welfare of our good, law abiding citizens is where his mindset should be 24/7.
God bless America and former President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
