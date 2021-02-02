Letter: Gov. Ralph Northam to blame for poor funding of Middle River Regional Jail

In response to two articles found on the Perspectives page on Jan. 30.

Hats off to John T. Layman for expressing his views that people need to open their eyes regarding left-leaning political leaders and the destruction of American cities. He is completely correct about communism rearing it's ugly head in leadership in local, state and federal government. If this is allowed to continue it will be the downfall and destruction of our country.

We have no time to waste in putting a stop to this insanity.

Regarding the column by Tracy Pyles on MRRJ. His comments refer to the funding of our regional jail.

I do agree we need a considerable amount of change in the way and amount of money allotted for this much needed facility.

However, as usual Pyles is blaming Reps. John Avoli and Emmet Hanger for unfair distribution of costs involving said changes. The blame goes to our, in my opinion, unfit governor, Ralph Northam.