Letter: Government has no authority to mandate vaccine passports

About Mr. David Horn’s column, “The case for vaccine passports” on April 15, I would say the following.
He made the usual left-wing argument for government control, justified because "the U.S. is at war, so anything goes," this time at war against a contagious virus.
This is the same argument used by progressive President Woodrow Wilson during World War I to justify tremendous governmental interference in and control over the U.S. economy’s private sector and citizens’ social lives, including jailing anyone disagreeing with his policies. Those policies were a prime cause of the great depression, which caused untold suffering by millions of U.S. citizens.
For progressives like Wilson and Horn, the unconstitutional trampling of individual rights is always justified if the "we are at war" argument (or the other progressive argument, "our experts know best") can be made to sound strong enough. Mr. Horn cavalierly dismissed the "vaccine passports are invasive state control" argument, saying if some people’s right to participate in our society is taken away because a passport is lacking, that is just too bad, because the "rest of us" can get on with our lives.
Americans have the right under our Constitution to be free from privacy invasion and coercion by the government. The government has no right to tell citizens that they must submit to vaccination, or lose fundamental freedoms — what is that but government coercion? That is the stuff of totalitarian regimes, just a foretaste of what will come if we allow citizens’ rights to be chipped away under the pretext that "we are at war" against something.
Does Mr. Horn intend to demand to see every person’s vaccine passport who might be present at a neighborhood barbecue gathering or entering a bar or restaurant of his own choosing? And after passport control, will the next step be to incarcerate people who have not been vaccinated so "the rest of us" can never be exposed or contaminated?
Personally, that is a country I don’t want to live in.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers. All letters are subject to editing. The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received. Letters should be the original work of the signatory. Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.