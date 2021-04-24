Letter: Government has no authority to mandate vaccine passports

About Mr. David Horn’s column, “The case for vaccine passports” on April 15, I would say the following.

He made the usual left-wing argument for government control, justified because "the U.S. is at war, so anything goes," this time at war against a contagious virus.

This is the same argument used by progressive President Woodrow Wilson during World War I to justify tremendous governmental interference in and control over the U.S. economy’s private sector and citizens’ social lives, including jailing anyone disagreeing with his policies. Those policies were a prime cause of the great depression, which caused untold suffering by millions of U.S. citizens.

For progressives like Wilson and Horn, the unconstitutional trampling of individual rights is always justified if the "we are at war" argument (or the other progressive argument, "our experts know best") can be made to sound strong enough. Mr. Horn cavalierly dismissed the "vaccine passports are invasive state control" argument, saying if some people’s right to participate in our society is taken away because a passport is lacking, that is just too bad, because the "rest of us" can get on with our lives.