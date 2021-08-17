Letter: Greenway expansion benefits entire city

Waynesboro Walk and Wheel is a citizen group that encourages walking and cycling in the city of Waynesboro. We support the planned expansion of the Greenway as a walking and cycling trail that will connect Basic Park, North Park, Constitution Park and Ridgeview Park.

Through the Safe Routes to School Program hosted by the Office on Youth, Waynesboro is teaching bike riding skills to students in our elementary schools. Kids love the program and need safe spaces to ride. The South River section of the Greenway is a social area for all Waynesboro residents and the people of Waynesboro love it.

Neighborhood residents voted on 14th Street as the preferred choice to connect the South River Greenway at Loth Springs to Ridgeview Park. Currently in the planning stage, the 14th Street Greenway supports Waynesboro’s plan of walking and cycling trails. Our Greenway provides active transportation to schools, work, parks, shopping and other services; and it is a place for recreational walking, running and biking.

As we have seen along the South River, our Greenway promotes a sense of community and can improve the quality of life for all Waynesboro residents. We hope other citizens will join us in supporting the Greenway connection.