Letter: Greenway expansion negatively impacts residents on 14th Street

I agree with all the benefits that Susan Lendermon brought out in her letter (Wednesday, Aug. 18) supporting the Greenway project.
My problem with Greenway Phase III is the dramatic changes that will occur on 14th Street. I am one of 21 property owners on 14th that will be affected, most adversely, if this project is approved. A few owners on this street are landlords like myself. I built the duplex that I currently rent in 1969 and my tenants have enjoyed “on street parking” for 52 years. Something, I might add, was approved by the city in 1969.
Greenway Phase III would prohibit parking entirely on the north side of 14th Street where my building is located. Fortunately for me, there is enough room on my property that limited “off street parking” may indeed be possible at some cost, but even so, it will be less convenient for my tenants. This option unfortunately is not possible for all property owners on 14th.
If you live in Staunton I don’t know how often you get to Waynesboro, but I am in town two or three times most every day. Since Greenway Phase III was brought to my attention, I have been very mindful of the bicycle traffic on the many existing bike lanes in Waynesboro. I have to say, it is a rare event for me to see even a single cyclist using these lanes. I am not saying they are not used, but I will say I cannot imagine, in my wildest dreams, that the bicycle traffic on 14th Street could be so intense that closing an entire lane to vehicles would be necessary.
Also, on a typical afternoon I noted that there were 22 vehicles parked in the street on the north side of 14th and 16 vehicles parked in the street on the south side of 14th, most of these between Pine and Chestnut avenues. So, what will happen when all “on street parking” on the north side is prohibited?
I’m guessing that most, if not all, of the existing bike lanes in the city were created without changing traffic patterns or restricting parking. Easy to do when changes are minor and private property is not affected.
Charles C. Davis
Staunton
