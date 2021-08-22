Letter: Greenway expansion negatively impacts residents on 14th Street

I agree with all the benefits that Susan Lendermon brought out in her letter (Wednesday, Aug. 18) supporting the Greenway project.

My problem with Greenway Phase III is the dramatic changes that will occur on 14th Street. I am one of 21 property owners on 14th that will be affected, most adversely, if this project is approved. A few owners on this street are landlords like myself. I built the duplex that I currently rent in 1969 and my tenants have enjoyed “on street parking” for 52 years. Something, I might add, was approved by the city in 1969.

Greenway Phase III would prohibit parking entirely on the north side of 14th Street where my building is located. Fortunately for me, there is enough room on my property that limited “off street parking” may indeed be possible at some cost, but even so, it will be less convenient for my tenants. This option unfortunately is not possible for all property owners on 14th.