Letter: 'Gun violence' is a meaningless phrase

This letter is in response to the Nov. 3, 2022, News Virginian featuring a page full of reader submissions.
What caught my eye was a meaningless phrase "gun violence."
The beloved CDC publishes facts about annual deaths, sometimes separating them into categories.
I was absolutely flabbergasted to find the annual deaths by "vehicle violence" is around 38,000! If Jennifer Lewis replaces Rep. Ben Cline, I hope she will spearhead a 100% ban on all automobiles and trucks so that "vehicle violence" can be reduced to zero.
America is better than this.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
