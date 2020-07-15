On behalf of my wife MaryLou and myself, we would like to congratulate Bobby Henderson for his appointment to mayor of Waynesboro and Lana Williams for her appointment to vice mayor.
We have been strong supporters of these two very worthy, honest and professional individuals and know that with their leadership they will do everything in their power to move our great city in a positive direction.
Thank you both for your dedication and service.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
