Letter: Higher quality books will be sold Saturday at the farmer's market

This Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Friends of the Library book sale will be a little different.

On previous Saturdays we have sold bargain books at bargain prices and you have responded with enthusiasm. This time, we will offer books drawn from our collection of higher-priced books including quality works of fiction, biography, history and other subjects. These kinds of books, most of which will be priced between $2 and $10 each, have been popular choices during our Fall Annual Book Sale at the library — which we are not holding this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

For those of you who have grown accustomed to our bargain price of 50 cents a book, you will still find those bargains in our boxes of children’s books.

If you miss our traditional annual book sale, as we do, or if you just are curious about this Saturday’s offerings, come to the Farmers Market, browse our tables and stock up on what’s available. From our collection to yours, with all proceeds supporting the local library.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

