Letter: Hold representatives accountable

I admire Frank Lucente’s optimism about term limits in his Dec. 20 column, “Congressional term limits would fix our politics.” However, that ignores the history of the 6th Congressional District.

In 1992, Bob Goodlatte was elected on a promise of term limiting himself to 12 years. He even voted to make term limits law under the Contract with America. But, when his self-imposed time came, he stayed for 13 more years.

Goodlatte was never held accountable for that total lie by the voters. Ask yourself how many times you voted to return Goodlatte to office after 2004.

The legacy of this lack of accountability is current Rep. Ben Cline, who once carried Goodlatte’s bags.

Cline now can sign onto a lawsuit to strip away voting rights of American citizens. Will we voters hold Cline accountable?

Mr. Lucente, I admire your optimism, but terms limits are not the solution. Voters holding their representatives accountable is what will work.

Daniel McCauley

Staunton

