Letter: How can people still believe President Donald Trump?

I have to say I am very puzzled by this. On the one hand we have a man in the White House who insists he won, not by a few votes — like he begged for from Georgia — but by a landslide (When you are going to lie you might as well lie big!).

On the other side we have a judiciary, many appointed by Republicans including conservative members of the Supreme Court, who have struck down at least 60 attempts to prove fraud. Yet there appear to be millions of Americans who continue to believe President Donald Trump’s outrageous claims. How can this be?

Thank goodness for the integrity of the judicial branch! But when we look at the legislative branch, we see people like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and our own Ben Cline who chose to align themselves with divisive claims even after the horror of the Capitol takeover.

Did Ben Cline really believe Congress had any right to question state approved electors or did he simply want to appease Trump’s base? (Look at photos of the mob in the Capitol Building if you want to see what they look like.) Mitt Romney is correct that no congressional-led audit was likely to change people’s minds, and he called on his colleagues to tell the truth.