Letter: If Texas law was about guns, would it be as controversial?
Letter: If Texas law was about guns, would it be as controversial?

So, if the Commonwealth of Virginia or State of Maryland were to pass assault weapons bans, outlawing the purchase, sale, ownership or possession of such weapons, and modeled that law on the recently passed Texas abortion law; could private citizens sue anyone involved in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, ownership or possession of such weapons? Would such a law be likely to receive the same response from the United States Supreme Court as the Texas law?

Stanley Milesky

Nellysford

