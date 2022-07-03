Letter: Increased graffiti across Waynesboro is cause for concern

I am concerned with the amount of graffiti that has been showing up in our fair city of late.

Driving through downtown, there are several buildings covered with people's spray-painted slogans, ideas and monikers. This is the east entrance to our town, a gateway for tourists, and incidentally, the graffiti is in close proximity to the visitor's center. There is also graffiti on the roof of one section of buildings at Willow Oaks Plaza. I am sure there are other locations where graffiti is present. What does this mean that so much graffiti is appearing? Why has no one cleaned it off? It makes me wonder if this is somehow related to the recent incidences of vandalism at Ridgeview Park. Are gangs on the rise in Waynesboro? Is there a band of wandering thugs and hooligans out to wreak havoc and cause damage and destruction in our city?

I am worried about the direction our fair city seems to be headed. We do not want to become a crime-ridden haven for vandals and law breakers. I fear that the city council's lack of funding for our police force may be part of the problem. There are simply not enough officers to adequately patrol every area of the city. Our city budget would be better spent making our city safer and cleaner rather than building another park.

Perhaps we as citizens should help eliminate this problem by volunteering to paint over the graffiti. I'm sure the police department, the property owners, citizens, and tourists would all appreciate this gesture. We do not want to see our city in decline.

Sheila Lilly

Waynesboro

