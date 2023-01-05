Letter: Instead of raising rent, lift up renters

Theologian Karl Barth advised the church to take “your Bible and your newspaper and read both, but interpret the newspaper from your Bible.”

Accordingly, I have been reading Stuart Handler’s letter: “Blame the economy, not landlords, for higher rent” (News Virginian Nov. 2, 2022), and I have been reading the Bible. Unfortunately, however, the two do not match up.

Was there no room on his graph of “algorithms,” “competitive rents,” “prospect traffic,” “operating costs,” “maintenance costs,” “legislators,” “sheer guesses,” “county tax assessors,” etc. for some mention of the many economic declarations of Scripture?

Take the famous wheat farmer who built more barns rather than help feed his hungry neighbors (Luke 12:16-21), or another wealthy man who watched as his sick, hungry neighbor died beside his gate: (Luke 16:19-31).

I’m sure that either one could make the same self-justifying claims found throughout Mr. Handler’s letter:

“It’s not my fault that I’m building more barns. But, unfortunately, the ‘free-market economy’ says that I have to.”

“It’s my competitors, the Joneses. I have to keep up with them. I only raise prices when they do.”

“Furthermore,” he might add, as did Mr. Handler, “I can’t allow my ‘human judgment’ to overrule those ‘systemic algorithms’ that ‘ultimately’ make me do what they say.”

Finally, both men may plead, as does Mr. Handler: “Don’t call me out on this. I’m only doing ‘just like what other business owners are doing.’” It’s those free-market gods again!

A calendar other than the economic one is also at play here. Winter is fast upon us. Money stretches thinner and thinner after Thanksgiving and Christmas, and another New Year with the unavoidable increases in home heating, traveling, food preparation, and gift-giving.

As we make these economic shifts, we might also consider moving a bit away from “raising rent” justifications and that much closer to a theme of lifting renters. The former is from the newspaper. The latter is from the Bible.

Russell G. Waldrop

Waynesboro