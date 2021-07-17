Letter: Invest in our youth, not our jails

The MRRJ Authority Board is proposing a $14.5 million renovation/expansion plan. I have friends who have been in MRRJ or are there now, and they have shared disturbing stories of mistreatment, abuse and filth inside our jail. How will this proposal change these critical issues? As it’s written now, it will not.

Instead of investing in Middle River Regional Jail, I strongly encourage investing in our community in a way that makes it possible for our youth, in their later years, to give back because of their success. Time, money, and people's lives are being wasted on an investment that is not needed when lives could be changed and saved with investment in our community!

Join the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing in calling on Waynesboro City Council to reject the $14.5 million renovation plan that adds over 30,000 square feet to the jail. Instead, let’s figure out why we are incarcerating so many people from our community and work to reduce that number before we invest millions of dollars into the jail.

Dannielle Henderson

Waynesboro

