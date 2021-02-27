Letter: It’s the law, dogs must be leashed

It’s the law, dogs must be leashed
I’m so frustrated with the constant dogs running loose in my neighborhood. There is one running loose as I type this.
This causes my dog much stress and anxiety, which then causes me stress and anxiety. These are dogs from various homes and are of various sizes and breeds.
My dog is not always good with other dogs and is always on a leash or in his fenced in backyard. I can’t let my dog outside in his backyard when these dogs are running loose because some of these dogs are small enough to fit thru the fence and could possibly get into my backyard.
While walking my dog on a leash, we’ve been attacked, charged and harassed by other dogs. We’ve had to turn around and go home because of dogs running lose.
Do these dog owners realize how dangerous this is? Your dog can get hit by a car or be stolen. Your dog can bite and hurt humans and other animals.
I’ve made several reports to Animal Control and I hope to see a change in my neighborhood soon before someone gets hurt.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
Rush Limbaugh deserved more respect
You reached a new low in your reporting of Rush Limbaugh’s death.
The article written by Matt Sedensky of the AP was laced with derogatory innuendo, falsehoods, half-truths and hateful insults. The media hate of conservatives has reached such a high pitch that you have no dignity or respect. The only thing in your newspaper that is truthful is the paid obituaries.
When Rush received the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address in February 2020, Speaker Pelosi remained seated during the standing ovation, sorting then-President Donald Trump’s speech in preparation for her disrespectful, undignified, childish trick of standing up and ripping it up at the end of his speech. Her action was beyond disgraceful.
In the future, I hope you will write with more respect for everyone.
Margie Hartley
Waynesboro
MRRJ expansion is long overdue
As to Connie Wright-Link letter on Feb. 20, the police do not set out to assess mental health issues or substance abuse issues. The police enforce the laws made by the state legislature.
Incaration is decided by the courts. A court can decide to send someone to a mental health facility or substance abuse program.
Middle River Regional Jail is horribly overcrowded sometimes with three prisoners in a cell designed for one. I am glad the state is addressing the injustice. The jail expansion is long overdue.
Diane Butler
Waynesboro
Our schools need more funding
I am an elementary school teacher in Augusta County because I want to empower kids to be exactly who they are, embrace what makes them different as well as what makes others different from them. The world doesn’t need robots, it needs authentic, empathetic individuals. Educationally, socially, emotionally and otherwise, I try my best to build my students up in their individual strengths, challenge them to openly accept those who are different from them, and encourage them to take baby steps each day to tackle their weaknesses. I work to meet each student where they are, but admittedly, some students have a much longer distance to go due to inequities.
This year has presented unique challenges as students face virtual learning for the first time. The inequities between schools and students in Augusta County and in Virginia as a whole have always been there, but have been brought to the forefront during this pandemic. Virginia desperately needs the General Assembly to invest in the School Equity Fund in order to bring resources to the poorest schools in VA, and to students who face the most barriers to learning.
We must dismantle the systems in place that allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer, and funding equity in Virginia’s schools would be a step in the right direction. Schools are currently funded by property taxes — a system in place to uphold white supremacy. The General Assembly has the opportunity to take an anti-racist act by funding the Equity Fund, one of Virginia Organizing’s 2021 legislative priorities.
The 661 billionaires in the U.S. made $1.2 trillion dollars during the first 10 months of the pandemic, and Virginia billionaires increased their wealth by $7 billion. If the wealthiest and corporations were paying their fair share, we would have the resources to fund education.
Join me in calling on Sen. Emmett Hanger, and the rest of the budget conference committee, to take from the $730 million in new revenue to invest in key education priorities, increase teacher pay, invest in the School Equity Fund, and add school counselors and other support staff!
Maria Hayden
Rockingham County
We don’t need a bigger jail
Instead of expanding a failing jail, our community can take proven measures to reduce the number of people being incarcerated.
I have personal experience with MMRJ because somebody I knew was there for over a year, which was more than enough time to find out about questionable jail practices. Since then, I have followed the MMRJ in the news, hoping to hear about some reform and progress.
A costly expansion to MRRJ is now being considered. Instead of increasing capacity, the rational, humane way to deal with inadequate jail space is to reduce incarceration for nonviolent crimes. We can learn from the many facilities in other locations who have found ways to reduce recidivism. It is not a wonder that recidivism is so high at MMRJ, at the time that I had contact, the jail shockingly offered no opportunities for education and self-improvement. The jail strictly limited access to educational materials by curtailing materials that could be sent to inmates. Honestly, I don’t think that the biography of George Washington would have been allowed in.
We don’t need a bigger jail — we are locking up too many people. Our region has space to put over twice as many people in local jails as the national average. For the entire U.S., the incarceration rate in local jails is 226 people per 100,000 residents. Local jail bed capacity is 485 people per 100,000 residents.
Now is the time for this community to step forward and provide modern and humane treatment of offenders, instead of resorting to old-fashioned punitive conditions which are detrimental to offenders, their families, and society.
Rae Lynn Kasdan
Waynesboro
