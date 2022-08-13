Letter: It was inappropriate to fly confederate flag at a county fair

As a Black woman who has lived in the Valley for 40 years, I am deeply disturbed that a confederate flag was flown at an exhibit at the Augusta County Fair in July.

I am a historian and the Civil War and Reconstruction period are my favorite eras to study. Therefore I can confidently say that the confederate flag is a symbol of the Confederate States of America who’s cornerstone was white supremacy and anti-blackness. This was stated explicitly by the vice president of the Confederacy, Alexander Stephan, only 161 years ago. He boasted that the Confederacy was the first country in the world founded on the principle of white supremacy.

In a speech that Stephan gave in 1861 he states, “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”

I am not opposed to preserving history. However the confederate flag is propaganda, not history. Even if the flag was included in a factually accurate history exhibit, it is inappropriate to fly at a county fair. It is an intimidation tactic and memorializes the Confederacy. It is a symbol of white supremacy that makes Black folks feel unwelcome. If we are going to teach history then teach the real history, not the “Lost Cause” narrative which memorializes, glorifies, and tries to justify the Confederate States of America and the belief system it was built on.

Andrea Jackson

Waynesboro