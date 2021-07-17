Letter: It's time to decrease incarceration at Middle River Regional Jail

Our community is in a carceral-state crisis. We have all heard that Middle River Regional Jail is overcrowded, but spending $14.5 million to renovate and expand the jail will not solve the problem. Our region is putting way more people in local jails than the national average, and we’re doing it by criminalizing mental illness and substance abuse.
Addressing the immediate need of keeping staff and inmates safe is important. But the latest proposal adds an additional 30,000 square feet of space. That is clearly more than a simple renovation. It is an expansion.
Last summer, the pandemic revealed that we can reduce the number of people sitting in our jail. Let’s keep this trend up, and take proactive steps to reduce the number of people at MRRJ instead of building out the jail to accommodate the overcrowding.
Just a few years ago Waynesboro spent money on a comprehensive plan to study the city and make plans for improvement. The Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing suggests that we hire the Vera Institute to conduct a similar comprehensive study of the factors driving incarceration in our community. This would help us implement evidence based practices to reduce incarceration levels. It’s important for our community to develop a program of decarceration using the tools that we have available to us, and focus on an effort to decarcerate MRRJ. Let’s reject the $14.5 million plan and think more critically about how to decrease incarceration.
Adolph Young
Waynesboro
