Letter: It's time to elect new supervisors

Augusta County residents should be concerned over the reactions supervisors made at last Wednesday’s meeting (June 23), when they obviously thought the microphones were off.

Citizens from both sides spoke in reference to the need for body cams while the Board of Supervisors members sat like lumps of coal and did nothing. Speakers poured their hearts out to a group of people that gave them a zero response. That is, until former supervisor Tracy Pyles spoke. Their response, after Tracy Pyles had left and at the beginning of a recess, was “do you think we could dress Tracy up as a monkey and send him down the street” by Chairman Gerald Garber. Followed by Pam Carter’s response of “not my monkey, not my circus.”

Chuckles could be heard from several other board members before the mics were shut down. These members of the Board of Supervisors should resign immediately. Calling someone a monkey is an ethnic slur and regardless if the mic was on or off, the remarks were totally inappropriate and should not be what we, as taxpayers, expect to represent us.