Letter: It's time to heal and find common purpose

As I watched the events of Jan. 6 unfold I was shocked by what I saw, but not surprised.
I saw American citizens with various flags (American, Trump, Confederate) not climbing the hills of Iwo Jima or crossing the beach of Normandy to fight a foreign enemy, but scaling the wall of our beautiful, shining capitol building, our symbol of democracy. These people were using the flags to beat and bludgeon capitol police, fellow citizens there to protect the building and the democratic process going on inside.
As I reflected over the past several days to process all that happened there, I find I have to ask myself some big questions.
Where was truth in all of this? Where was Democracy? Where was love?
I have been alarmed over the past four years as lies have proliferated on social media by President Donald Trump, members of Congress and conspiracy theorists and others.
One of the problems around certifying this election have been attempts to discredit the electorial process by President Trump and his enablers. He had stated earlier, that any election that didn’t have him winning was fraudulent. So despite recounting votes, investigating claims of fraud and even certification by Republican judges he persisted in efforts to overturn the election. This is what happens when truth becomes so distorted.
Our Democracy is a fragile thing and must be guarded by each and every one of us. I have experienced disappointment many times when my candidate lost, but I accepted because I value the democratic process. What I saw in the crowd were angry citizens following the bidding of a president who wants to win at any cost. And what happened Jan. 6 was a great and dangerous injury to our Democracy and beloved USA.
And then what about love? President Trump had later in the day said he loved those people who had broken in and vandalized this beautiful symbol of our Democracy. I feel that he had really used them instead for his own purposes as he said, “Go to the Capitol...and fight like hell.”
Was it love that broke through the barrier, and beat them with our sacred American flag, or Love that or brought zip ties and chanted “hang Mike Pence?” My faith teaches me a different love, not words or anger so strong they killed.
I was impressed by the interview of a Capitol policeman who described being surrounded by the angry mob. He had to make a quick decision as those around him pressed in to take his gun. He shouted out “ I have kids” over and over and some moved in around him to protect him. Perhaps this is what Abraham Lincoln meant in some way when he talked about our “better angels.”
We must call forth these “better angels” that exist in each one of us to heal our nation, to find common purpose and truth and justice for everyone so that we can form a more “perfect union.”
Sara Howlett
Waynesboro
