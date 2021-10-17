Letter: It's time to make Virginia red again

It’s time to make Virginia red again

For some time Virginia has been going in the wrong direction with the past and current members of the House and Senate. It’s time to get out and vote for the Republican ticket and turn things around in Richmond and get Virginia headed in the right direction again. It’s time to vote the Socialist Democrats out of office. Don’t give up your rights and freedoms. Parents, you do realize the Democrat running for governor says you, the parent, should not have the right to say anything about what students are being taught in our schools.

Do you agree with that? It’s your right and no one else’s.

I have read the dribble of untruths from Yvonne Surette for some time and have not responded to them, but not this time because I am tired of her misrepresentations. She stated that Jennifer Kitchen was close to winning the last election. Chris Runion received 58% of the votes, Kitchen 40%, and Janice Allen 2%. A difference of 18% isn’t close by any stretch of the imagination. Quite a few Pinocchio’s would be given for other things said in Surette’s article. All I have ever seen Kitchen do is put on her hat and protest. She is an instigator, not a leader.