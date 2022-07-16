Letter: It's time to repace 6th District Congressman Ben Cline

When former President Donald Trump told Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me," he was referring to getting help from Republicans in Congress including Virginia's Ben Cline, R-Lexington, and Ohio's Jim Jordan.

Nearing completion of his second term in office, what has Cline done besides run errands for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy?

» Cline joined Mat Gaetz and Jordan to invade a secure room to disrupt depositions being taken during Trump's first impeachment.

» Even After the failed insurrection, Cline joined Jordan to vote against certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

» Following the Supreme Court decision, Cline tweeted “LifeWins," ignoring the rights of women and the women’s lives that were lost with coat hanger abortions before Roe.

» Cline voted against the trivial gun legislation that was enacted into law.

Two terms of Cline is more than enough. We need someone who is forward thinking and not tied to the disgraced former president and the likes of Jordan.

Donald Kersch

Verona