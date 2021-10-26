Letter: It's time to vote Democrats out

My letter is short and to the point.

I don't have to repeat all the disastrous events taking place across the United States due to Democrat policies. Believe your eyes and ears. Is this the country your great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents fought and died? Is this the country you want for your children and grandchildren?

Nov. 2 will decide which path we will take. The Democrat Party has put us on a path to communism. The brave soldiers who fought and died on the Normandy beaches would be heartbroken by the path taken by Democrat politicians. The time has come to vote the Democrats out. Maybe we can help expedite their departure by sending them moving boxes.

John T. Layman

Augusta County

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.