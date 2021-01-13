Letter: Jennifer Lewis should resign from Cultural Commission

As law abiding, voting, tax paying citizen of Waynesboro, my wife and I implore our officials of the City of Waynesboro to immediately demand the resignation of Jennifer Lewis from her appointment to the Waynesboro Cultural Commission.

She should be banned from representing our fair city in any capacity. Because of her bias, slanderous attack on a respected member of our community I find her comments on social media offensive, slanderous and without merit and find her unfit for any position in our city.

There is no excuse for Ms. Lewis's comments. When in a city appointed position there are certain principals that must be adhered to of which Jennifer Lewis has violated said principals with malicious intent.

God bless America and President Donald Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

