Letter: Jennifer Lewis understands our needs better than Rep. Ben Cline

One thing that has struck me during the ongoing Congressional campaign is how genuinely Jennifer Lewis cares for other people.

She grew up on a dairy farm so she knows the problems farmers and rural areas face. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with many people and has helped them both as a mental health care worker and as a volunteer in many capacities. She is running for Congress because it will enable her to help people even more — universal health coverage, assistance to small businesses and students, broadband in rural areas, among many other proposals.

Unlike her opponent Rep. Ben Cline, Jennifer does not make her case with a list of statistics, party position papers and expensive commercials. She walks door-to-door, talks with people, finds out what’s on their minds, hears what they need and want. She is not afraid to say that she in favor of increasing taxes on the huge profits of big corporations and the wealthy so as to help the rest of us. She says that large price increases by big corporations have been a major contributing factor to inflation which is affecting us all. She is also a proponent of women’s rights, unlike Cline, even though he has two daughters.

I am convinced that if Jennifer Lewis becomes our next Congressional representative, all of us will benefit. This includes even large companies whose employees will be healthier and better educated. Let’s show Jennifer that we share her concern for other people and elect her so that we will have a representative in Congress who truly cares for all of us and understands our needs.

Deborah Sullivan

Fishersville