Letter: Jessie Shaver has proven he's ready to be sheriff

I support Jessie Shaver as the next sheriff for the City of Waynesboro. Jessie has the critical law enforcement experience and leadership potential needed to take the reins of the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie was born and raised in Waynesboro and has lived here for his entire life. With more than 30 years of criminal justice experience in dealing with constituents, businesses, and the public, in my opinion, Jessie has proved himself the most qualified candidate to be the leader of the city sheriff’s office.

Bruce Allen

Waynesboro

