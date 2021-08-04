Letter: Jessie Shaver is the right man to be sheriff

I am endorsing Jessie Shaver for city sheriff.

I had the pleasure of supervising Jessie while he worked in the investigations division of the Waynesboro Police Department. He was one of the most dedicated and hard working officers I ever supervised. When I gave Jessie an assignment I had no worries that it would be completed.

I believe Jessie would be an asset to the Waynesboro Sheriff's Office, and would give this position a 100% effort that the citizens of Waynesboro would be proud of.

Lt. R.C. Weekley

WPD retired

Waynesboro

