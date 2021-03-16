Letter: Jesus blesses people with gender uniqueness

I join the recent transgender conversations begun by the Rev. Mark Wingfield of Grottoes Baptist Church (“God, not individuals, determines a person’s gender,” Feb. 28, 2021, Perspectives, p. A 10).

Regarding Scripture, I recommend Matthew 19:10-12 where, in discussing marriage, Jesus also addresses and blesses people with gender uniqueness. Some, he says are “born that way,” others are “made that way” by others, and still others choose that way, whether literally or metaphorically, for “the Kingdom of heaven.” None received the acrimony found in Rev. Wingfield’s column.

As far as the Biblical male-female genders, Adam and Eve were kicked out of the garden with a fiery sword-drawn angel preventing their re-entry (Gen. 3:23-24). We can’t go back to that failed model for everyone.

We are also reminded by the Apostle Paul that God has erased such time honored distinctions as “Jew and Greek, slave and free, and male and female” (Gal. 3:26-29).

“No more male and female." That comes from the same Bible which Rev. Wingfield quotes, but without the gender update.