On Feb. 27, prompted by public comments made by Vice Major Jim Wood, I attended the regularly scheduled Waynesboro City Council meeting.

I regret not having come prepared with a full slate of the hate filled rhetoric Mr. Wood has been happy to share on his podcast. As he has conveniently taken down that podcast, those screen shots of his earlier words would have been useful in disputing the comments made by his supporters who maintained that he'd just made this one itty bitty ill advised school yard comment, for which he has apologized.

In contrast to the hateful, divisive and conspiracy driven content he's happy to share, his supporters painted a picture of citizen of the year. His ugly opinions extend beyond sexual orientation. That his supporters purport no knowledge of that fact suggests either willful ignorance or support of the views as stated by Mr. Wood. I fear it is the latter. I'd like to ask the elderly gentleman who voiced his support just how he would feel if after suffering a brutal assault which was meant for his wife, learned that Jim Wood was mocking the tragedy and strongly suggesting that all was a fake and that he was in truth having a tryst with a male prostitute while his wife was away. This gentleman commented that people snickered when scripture was cited. I'll snicker all I want when scripture is used so shamelessly. I grow tired of being preached to be hypocrites with their hollow talk of “all have sinned, casting stones and forgiveness."

Attendees were instructed to remain silent or they would be made to leave. One young woman was shown the door after she'd briefly exclaimed in response to a statement made by a supporter of Mr. Woods. She left without argument. In contrast, the man who called me a bitch was not only allowed to remain but was allowed to speak during the community input period. The reason he called me a bitch? He had earlier snickered in derision when a young Black women rose to speak and turned in one direction before realizing the path to the podium was better approached by another. I turned and gave the man a hard look.

Unfortunately for some, there is no shaming. Why was the young woman expelled and not this man? It had not been his first angry remark. The council knows which people to fear. Mr. Woods is a Jan. 6 apologist. We've seen what his people are capable of.

Marie Maffey

Waynesboro