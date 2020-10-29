Letter: Joe Biden unfit to be president

Joe Biden is up to his neck in illegal deals and refuses to answer any and all questions regarding these activities which could very well constitute treason.

Biden is a lying, crooked, self centered, egotistical maniac who thinks laws only apply to him when it fits his agenda.

I ask any reporters or anyone else that gets the opportunity to throw questions in his face regarding the $3.8 million or any other illegal situations he, along with his son, have been involved in and to keep asking until he is backed into a corner and has no choice but to allow the truth to come out.

The Democratic Party has reached an all time low, supporting people disrespecting our flag, national anthem and what America stands for.

We must not allow Biden and his band of socialists to gain control of our White House as that would destroy our great country and our Constitution as we know it today.

Please, protect our rights and our privileges.

Vote Republican!

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.