Letter: Join me in voting to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling

I am writing to show my support for Sabrina von Schilling for commissioner of the revenue. Sabrina continues to serve the citizens of Waynesboro with dedication and professionalism.

She has shown her ability to be a leader that is trustworthy and dependable.

During the pandemic, her office remained open and she and her staff continued to offer excellent customer service to everyone.

She is always willing to take the time to talk to anyone and is willing to go above and beyond to help them with whatever they need.

Join me in voting to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling on Nov. 2, 2021.

Deborah Richardson

Waynesboro

