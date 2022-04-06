Letter: Judge Jackson's demeanor reminiscent of Jesus' before Caiaphas

So often as Christians we want to point to others as not living up to the ethics and morels that our faith believes.

As we reflect this Lenten season on the journey Jesus travels to the cross, we see him standing up straight and solitary in front of the high priest Caiaphas (Mark 14:53-65). This unjust conviction should cause anger and resentment towards these disrespectful characters. However, Jesus does not complain but stands and accepts his fate. Jesus’s silence convicts Caiaphas and the leaders, not Jesus. It is this model that challenges me not to condemn those I do not like but to look at those who are better than me and discover my own limitations and conviction, my own sinfulness and guilt.

As I listened to Sen. Cory Booker’s speech of joy about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, I realized how the many decedents of African Americans have survived in this country of anger. They did not complain about others but accepted it and celebrated their own accomplishments. I understand that as a white man I have never and will never live in the same stigmatized world as they do.

In the devotional I read this week by Walter Wangerin, I discovered a new way to reflect on how I should act, by how Jesus stood up straight and solitary before Caiaphas and by how Sen. Booker and Judge Jackson responded at the Senate hearings. Wangerin concludes by saying and I take this personally, “Save me, Lord, from blaming anyone but myself: not you Jesus (whose innocence spotlights my sin), not your foes (whose sins are my own), not people whose virtues reveal my evil. I must suffer my guilt, my own guilt; this is the pain of an earnest repentance; and repentance alone can hear your forgiveness. O Lord, I beg your forgiveness.”

This is what Lent and Christianity is truly about.

Rev. Gordon Putnam

Waynesboro

