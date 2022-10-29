Letter: Kathe Maneval is a non-partisan advocate for all children

One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is stability. Maintaining a safe, child centered environment creates a foundation that enables them to learn. That is what a vote for Kathe Maneval for Waynesboro School Board will ensure. Kathe has 16 years of experience providing consistent and effective support for both teaching professionals and Waynesboro students in our city.

Kathe is a non-partisan advocate for all children in Waynesboro City Schools. She has the knowledge and dedication to service needed to navigate issues that affect our community with a commitment to policy and thoughtful stewardship. She has emphasized the development of safer schools, concentrated on learning recovery from pandemic closures, and understands that the recruitment and retention of professional talent ensures that our classrooms are prepared for each child. Kathe’s dedication to Waynesboro students has led her to serve on the School Board in a way that all students can feel supported, valued and thrive. She is a solid member of our community, and the clear choice for the stable, unbiased leadership that families need.