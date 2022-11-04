Letter: Kathe Maneval is fully involved in all Waynesboro schools

Kathe Maneval is a strong supporter of Waynesboro students!

For nearly 20 years I was a police officer for Waynesboro. I spent nine years of my time in Waynesboro as the school resource officer for Kate Collins Middle School. Mrs. Maneval was at the school on several occasions meeting with the principals, secretaries, teachers and students. She is fully involved in all Waynesboro schools and has worked for years to make the schools safer for all students and school staff members.

When I served on the WPD SWAT team, we conducted many active violence drills in the schools and worked with staff on ALICE training. This could not have been done without the support of Mrs. Maneval and other school board members.

Even though I do not work for Waynesboro Police Department anymore, I support Mrs. Maneval because of her advocacy for our students and their safety at school. I am a USMC veteran and I still adhere to the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis.” While not a marine, Mrs. Maneval is also “Always Faithful.”

Robbie Girard

Mount Sidney