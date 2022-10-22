Letter: Kathe Maneval more than qualified to serve on Waynesboro School Board

It was my pleasure to get to know Kathe Maneval when I taught her children piano years ago. I found her to be easy to work with and a genuinely good and caring person.

She has brought these qualities to her 16 years on the Waynesboro School Board. With her background, experience, and accomplishments, she has made significant contributions to our youth and our schools.

I urge you to re-elect Kathe Maneval in the coming election. I know of no one who could be more qualified.

Ellen Schorsch

Waynesboro