Letter: Kathe Maneval provides experienced, non-partisan voice

I am writing to encourage you to re-elect Kathe Maneval to the Waynesboro School Board.

I first became aware of Kathe through her involvement in scouting and subsequently through her 16-years of service on the Waynesboro School Board. I then became fortunate enough to join her in a book club. I have been impressed with her thoughtful and level-headed assessment of books, her research of issues presented and her willingness to consider other views.

Her passion for the well-being of Waynesboro’s children is evident in her service on the Waynesboro School Board and her volunteer work in the schools and Scouts BSA. Her primary focus has been maintaining a safe environment for the social and emotional health of the students; enhancing the safety of the school buildings; and recruiting, retaining, and supporting teachers. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently advocated for high academic standards.

Kathe provides an experienced and non-partisan voice to the Waynesboro School Board. Waynesboro has benefitted by having her on the board. I encourage you to vote to retain Kathe Maneval for Waynesboro School Board.

Darcie Martin

 Waynesboro

