Letter: Kathe Maneval serves Waynesboro with her whole heart

Kathe Maneval’s work as a leader in public education for Waynesboro City Schools can be summed up in the words her younger son, Patrick Maneval, once told the younger group of Varsity Cross Country boys at a fall practice pep talk before state regionals. “All you can do is the best you can do out there, so run with as much heart as possible. And if people don’t notice, you know that you helped us reach our goal because you ran with your whole heart.”

Kathe may not be the captain of a cross country team, but as a school board member, she ran school board meetings this past decade with her whole heart and helped our school district reach many goals. Some of those goals were for students to come out of the pandemic as smoothly as possible, for renovations to be completed, and for families to know that their voices were heard at school board meetings. Kathe would often lead the school board meetings to recognize student athletes and students in clubs who had done something noteworthy.

Her dedicated passion for education, her easy manner of talking with parents and board members, her strong integrity of leadership passed down through her kids, and her reliable commitments to families make Kathe Maneval a strong candidate for re-election.

One of my greatest memories of Kathe was providing a home cooked meal for a team dinner and then going out of her way to personally congratulate multiple student athletes.

You may have different policies or politics than Kathe, but one thing remains the same. Kathe Maneval runs as a school board member with her heart. And Waynesboro School District can trust in her to help us reach our goals.

Matthew Grandpre'

Waynesboro