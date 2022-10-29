Letter: Kathe Maneval uniquely qualified to serve on Waynesboro School Board

We write in support of the re-election of Kathe Maneval to the Waynesboro School Board. We have known Kathe for the past 22 years, and we have been consistently and remarkably impressed by her tireless dedication to our community and to our schools. She has served with distinction on the school board for 16 years, and she is an exceptional leader with the skills, experience, and commitment necessary during this crucial time as we face the pandemic-related challenges of learning recovery and retention as well as mental health challenges. Especially now, our community needs experienced, knowledgeable leaders like Kathe Maneval.

Kathe is uniquely qualified to continue to serve our community. She holds a Master’s of Science degree in education. Kathe’s four children have attended Waynesboro Public Schools for their K-12 education, and her two eldest children are currently teachers in Virginia public schools. She has also worked with adults with disabilities and served in many volunteer and leadership roles in local Parent Teacher Organizations and other community groups.

During her tenure on School Board, Kathe has prioritized school safety, learning recovery, mental health, and teacher retention and recruitment. Through her school board service as well as her extensive volunteer commitments, Kathe has consistently proven that she is an independent voice in support of all students and that she has the experience, knowledge, and dedication to continue to face new challenges and to provide solutions.

Kathe is the most dedicated and passionate community leader that we know, and she has earned our vote so that she may continue to achieve positive results for Waynesboro. Our students and educational staff deserve the intelligent, thoughtful, effective, and experienced leadership that Kathe has consistently provided over the past 16 years. Thank you.

Susan and Tom Pereles

Waynesboro