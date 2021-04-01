Letter: Legalizing pot will increase crime rates

Here we go again with Gov. Ralph Northam pushing marijuana.
I will say it again. Marijuana is a gateway drug that opens the door to much more dangerous life destroying, addictive narcotics usage.
Ask any reformed past addict how they started using harder drugs you will find most will tell you they started by smoking pot.
As their habit got more advanced, so did the need for a stronger and longer-lasting high.
Usage of any of this garbage results in a rise in crime as the need for more drugs causes the need for more cash to support the habit.
I have witnessed these problems in my own family. Tragedy follows drug abuse and addiction.
What is the real purpose behind any type of legislation of this nature? In an article published March 31, 2021, it reported Gov. Northam is ensuring these changes to the law will be done with a focus on public safety, public health and the already overused excuse of social justice. How does legalizing this junk have anything to do with improving public safety, health or social justice in the first place?
If jail time wasn't a deterrent to crime there would be a whole lot more drug users, burglaries, assaults, thefts and murders because most people with a clear mind, not burned out from marijuana or the use of other controlled substances, think about the consequences of committing crimes and change their minds.
As usual this subject has turned political. Gov. Northam states Virginia would be the 15th state to legalize this trash. There is a price for passing this legislation. Higher crime, the need for more police, the need for more dry-out clinics and the need for more professional medical workers, which in turn causes a need for more money achieved by higher taxes.
God bless America, the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
