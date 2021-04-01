Letter: Legalizing pot will increase crime rates

Here we go again with Gov. Ralph Northam pushing marijuana.

I will say it again. Marijuana is a gateway drug that opens the door to much more dangerous life destroying, addictive narcotics usage.

Ask any reformed past addict how they started using harder drugs you will find most will tell you they started by smoking pot.

As their habit got more advanced, so did the need for a stronger and longer-lasting high.

Usage of any of this garbage results in a rise in crime as the need for more drugs causes the need for more cash to support the habit.

I have witnessed these problems in my own family. Tragedy follows drug abuse and addiction.

What is the real purpose behind any type of legislation of this nature? In an article published March 31, 2021, it reported Gov. Northam is ensuring these changes to the law will be done with a focus on public safety, public health and the already overused excuse of social justice. How does legalizing this junk have anything to do with improving public safety, health or social justice in the first place?