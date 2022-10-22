Letter: Let your voice be heard on Nov. 8

Our democracy is not going to be lost if the majorities change in the House and Senate. I heard again today, midterms are a reflection on the presidential election. Families tend to vote based on their situation. Inflation is out of control, due to high gas prices being passed on at the supermarket and other retailers. The Federal Reserve is determined to send the country into a recession. Vice President Kamala Harris was put in charge of the border and that crisis is worse than ever. Refugees are pouring into Europe to escape a dictator who has destroyed their homes. They may not have food or heat this winter. The world is on the brink of a nuclear war.