Letter: Letter about Trump supporters was irresponsible

I found a recently printed letter in the Jan. 14 edition irresponsible. In it, the author likened all 74 million Trump voters to the thugs who laid siege on the nation's capitol.

I don't look like those thugs, nor do I share their ideologies. Yet, I voted for Donald Trump because I feared the ideologies of the "new" Democrat Party. I'm now seeing those fears of reckless policies and knee-jerk revocation play out.

For now, I will address the letter's author directly. First, let's all turn in our spellers to study the word "insurrection." Definition: A violent uprising against an authority or government. Let's now use it or it's derivatives in sentences. I'll begin. The sordid nature of the Capitol attack was an insurrection perpetrated by lawless thugs.

Using your logic, I might assume that the author might bear a striking resemblance to the thugs who destroyed so many cities across our country. Those insurrectionists carried a mix of Black Lives Matter and Biden/Harris signs as they looted and burned large and small businesses to the ground. Churches and homes were destroyed. Democrats protected these "peaceful protest" and refused to use the National Guard.