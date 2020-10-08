 Skip to main content
Letter: Liberals are destroying America as we know it
Letter: Liberals are destroying America as we know it

If you vote for Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden you are condoning the following:

» Socialism

» Police defunding/disbanding

» Releasing dangerous criminals onto our streets

» Never ending criminal activity including vicious riots in cities across America

» Looting, arson, assaults, murder and other violent crimes against innocent citizens and against police trying to do their jobs

» Open borders causing an influx of more illegal aliens

» Extreme abuse of the welfare system

» Possible rewriting of our Constitution including eliminating our Second Amendment rights

» Reducing our military forces to a dangerous level

» No limit on abortions

» A Godless nation

» Total disrespect for our flag, national anthem and our entire country

» New Green Deal which equals high energy costs and many job losses, keeping in mind “no wind, no sun, no gas or other fuel sources" means no lights

» Unemployment out of control

» Humongous tax increases

» The passing of laws reflecting only the left-wing, Democrat agenda

» Government control of everything and everybody

God Bless America and President Donald Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

