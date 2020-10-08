Letter: Liberals are destroying America as we know it

If you vote for Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden you are condoning the following:
» Socialism
» Police defunding/disbanding
» Releasing dangerous criminals onto our streets
» Never ending criminal activity including vicious riots in cities across America
» Looting, arson, assaults, murder and other violent crimes against innocent citizens and against police trying to do their jobs
» Open borders causing an influx of more illegal aliens
» Extreme abuse of the welfare system
» Possible rewriting of our Constitution including eliminating our Second Amendment rights
» Reducing our military forces to a dangerous level
» No limit on abortions
» A Godless nation
» Total disrespect for our flag, national anthem and our entire country
» New Green Deal which equals high energy costs and many job losses, keeping in mind “no wind, no sun, no gas or other fuel sources" means no lights
» Unemployment out of control
» Humongous tax increases
» The passing of laws reflecting only the left-wing, Democrat agenda
» Government control of everything and everybody
God Bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
