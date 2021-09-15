Letter: Library bringing fall book sale to Farmers Market

Library bringing

fall book sale to Farmers MarketIf you have been to the the Waynesboro Farmers Market this past summer, you know that the Friends of the Library have brought you books for the brain and classic vinyl music for the soul and foot tapping. Last time, we did it all at bargain prices — 50 cents per item. What could be better? How about doing it again! This Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, we will be selling all items at 50 cents apiece.

Many of you already know the Friends from our big annual fall book sales, held each September at the Library. These sales are four-day events involving hundreds of customers and thousands of books. Last year and again this year, with COVID 19 safety protocols in place, we have not been able to hold the annual sale. Our Farmers Market sales have been a smaller, fun response to this situation. We have been pleased with the results and the recognition that has come our way through these sales so far.