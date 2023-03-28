As readers of The News Virginian know, The Friends of the Library are holding a four-day book sale from Wednesday, March 29, to Saturday, April 1.
As usual, the first day of the sale is for members of the Friends only, an early-bird recognition for their support of the Friends and our work on behalf of the Waynesboro Public Library. In past years, many of our first-day sale customers have become Friends by joining at the door. We welcome these new Friends and wish them happy hunting as they search for the books they will buy and enjoy.
The sale will be at the lower level of the library, with hours as follows:
March 29 — Noon to 7 p.m., open to members; March 30 — Noon to 7 p.m., open to all; March 31 — Noon to 5 p.m., open to all; and April 1 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to all.
Proceeds benefit the library. See you at the sale.
Velma Ryan,
Book Sale Chair
Friends of Library
