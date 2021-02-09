Letter: Localities should identify renewable energy zones

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers. All letters are subject to editing. The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received. Letters should be the original work of the signatory. Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.