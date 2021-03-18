Letter: Mark Wingfield’s columns are a joy to read

This is another letter in support of Mark Wingfield and also his Feb. 28 column in your paper.

I’ve always looked forward to and enjoy reading Mr. Wingfield’s column as it relates to current events and topics and what the Bible has to say about them. I believe he is a true believer in Jesus Christ and a valid interpreter and representative of biblical truths. I find his columns in no way to be purposefully demeaning or personally derogatory of anyone or their opposing viewpoints.

Everyone has the right to their own legitimate viewpoint, but not to the extent where they should be able to threaten the cancellation of Mr. Wingfield’s column and his views that many others also share. We have a voice, too. I am glad he has not been cancelled but do not support your paper’s caving into the opposing responses and changing his venue.

I believe that Mr. Wingfield will continue to write and to display a strong voice in line with the Word of God. Let’s please keep it that way. Thank you.

Ronald S. Ricker

Crimora

