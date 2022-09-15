Letter: Marriage should between a man and a woman

The Democrats are doing it again. They are pushing the “Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404)” which, if signed into law, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (passed in 1996) and codify same-sex marriage into federal law.

This is contrary to natural marriage which has followed Judeo-Christian principles, and has been the bedrock of our society for centuries.

We need to contact our senators and demand that they vote against this act so that marriage remains between one man and one woman, as we have practiced since the founding of our nation.

Dr. L. W. Roller

Mt. Sidney