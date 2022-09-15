 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Marriage should between a man and a woman

  • 0

The Democrats are doing it again. They are pushing the “Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404)” which, if signed into law, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (passed in 1996) and codify same-sex marriage into federal law.

This is contrary to natural marriage which has followed Judeo-Christian principles, and has been the bedrock of our society for centuries.

We need to contact our senators and demand that they vote against this act so that marriage remains between one man and one woman, as we have practiced since the founding of our nation.

Dr. L. W. Roller

Mt. Sidney

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert