Letter: Medicare should include physical therapy

October is National Physical Therapy Month, something I only learned about this year. To begin addressing some chronic pain and fatigue, I wanted a drug-free approach while working through a diagnosis with my doctor. She referred me to physical therapy. I had never considered it. I flashed back to beefy PE teachers barking at me in my sweaty gym uniform or limber fitness instructors in the latest yoga gear. How would this work for me? And how does this work during COVID-19?
I was pleasantly surprised and relieved to find one of the most supportive environments I’ve ever experienced. I had a team of thoughtful, caring health professionals to teach me the mechanics of pain, how the body reacts, and how I can be an active, lifelong participant in the healing of it. I finally had tools tailored just for me.
I am so grateful physical therapy remained an essential service during COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year. I cannot imagine not having had access to it when I needed it most. But still, physical therapy is subject to the same reimbursement cuts as other essential health care services. This is absurd. Health outcomes to address acute injuries or chronic conditions are equal to or better than surgery or opioid treatments with fewer costs and side effects. Plus, with the increasing number of people who will be affected by lingering effects after contracting COVID-19, physical therapy will be a more essential tool than ever.
I urge anyone to consider this safe, effective healing modality and for our legislators to preserve our access to it. Why wouldn’t it be covered and reimbursed at the same rate for Medicare and Medicaid patients who are just as deserving of quality care? These continued drastic cuts are coming at the worst time possible. Rep. Ben Cline, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, oppose the proposed Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) budget neutrality cuts that harm practitioners’ ability to care for and serve their community. And for all of us, vote this year as if your life depends on it because it absolutely does.
Ronna Wertman
Grottoes
