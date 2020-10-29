Letter: Medicare should include physical therapy

October is National Physical Therapy Month, something I only learned about this year. To begin addressing some chronic pain and fatigue, I wanted a drug-free approach while working through a diagnosis with my doctor. She referred me to physical therapy. I had never considered it. I flashed back to beefy PE teachers barking at me in my sweaty gym uniform or limber fitness instructors in the latest yoga gear. How would this work for me? And how does this work during COVID-19?

I was pleasantly surprised and relieved to find one of the most supportive environments I’ve ever experienced. I had a team of thoughtful, caring health professionals to teach me the mechanics of pain, how the body reacts, and how I can be an active, lifelong participant in the healing of it. I finally had tools tailored just for me.