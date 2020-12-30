Letter: Middle River Regional Jail could have prevented, slowed spread of COVID

In response to Tom McDonald’s Dec. 23 letter, "MRRJ protestors have no proof of wrongdoing," critical of the peaceful protest regarding MRRJ’s response to COVID, the proof that the staff were not wearing masks or wearing them incorrectly is in the video cameras that are in place throughout the jail.

From February to September, there were more than 500 documented instances of staff not wearing their masks correctly, if at all. When visiting my son, I myself witnessed staff without masks in the lobby and then entering the jail. In addition, food and medicine were often passed out without gloved hands and/or with no masks.

Mr. McDonald also makes the assumption that all incarcerated individuals are criminals. True, many have committed crimes, including the 50% of inmates incarcerated due to probation violations. But many individuals are there simply awaiting trial and should therefore be considered innocent until proven guilty.

I have no ill will towards police or correctional officers, but simply feel they need to set an example and follow the law and the Governor’s orders for their own safety, the safety of the inmates, the safety of the staff around them, as well as that of their families. It’s just common sense.